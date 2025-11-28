Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.9130. Approximately 1,202,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,478,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $944.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 375,620 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 9,954,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 3,024,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 46.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,312,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,679,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 137,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

