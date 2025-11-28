Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Up 43.3% – Still a Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares were up 43.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 and last traded at GBX 3.30. Approximately 4,410,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 690,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 46.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 million, a PE ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Hydrogen Utopia International alerts:

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.