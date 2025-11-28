Open Loot (OL) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week

Open Loot (OL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Open Loot token can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Loot has a market cap of $16.54 million and $1.52 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Loot has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,283,178 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com.

Open Loot Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

