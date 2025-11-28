SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 184,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 162,922 shares.The stock last traded at $28.88 and had previously closed at $28.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

