Analyzing Gamehaus (GMHS) & Its Competitors

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2025

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gamehaus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A
Gamehaus Competitors -96.89% -37.65% -2.25%

Risk and Volatility

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamehaus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Gamehaus $115.79 million $3.96 million 35.67
Gamehaus Competitors $2.68 billion $19.44 million 8.75

Gamehaus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gamehaus beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Gamehaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.