Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,722,000 after buying an additional 222,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $136.74 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

