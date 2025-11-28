Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.4650, but opened at $49.08. Recruit shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 2,816 shares.
Recruit Trading Down 1.4%
The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
