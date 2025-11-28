Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (SHOGGOTH)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $527.10 thousand worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,383.38 or 0.99811176 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Buying and Selling Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00131758 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $476,334.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the exchanges listed above.

