Block (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Sells $167,253.60 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $167,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,519. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 520 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $38,880.40.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $54,165.00.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYZ. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

