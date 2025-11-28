Block (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Sells $167,253.60 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $167,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,519. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 520 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $38,880.40.
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $54,165.00.
Block Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on XYZ. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
