iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,319,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 21.37% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $503,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $37.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $37.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

