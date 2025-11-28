Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 48,706.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549,361 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 4.41% of Avis Budget Group worth $256,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,326,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.83.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $10.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

