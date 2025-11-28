Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT $PLYM

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $981.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.70). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

