Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,701 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.49% of Flutter Entertainment worth $244,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $189.33 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

