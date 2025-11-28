Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Releases Earnings Results

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.96 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Edinburgh Investment had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 95.34%.

Edinburgh Investment Price Performance

LON EDIN opened at GBX 809.50 on Friday. Edinburgh Investment has a one year low of GBX 667 and a one year high of GBX 842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 810.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 803.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 32.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

