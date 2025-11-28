Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Super Hi International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $216.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million.

Super Hi International Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:HDL opened at $17.80 on Friday. Super Hi International has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of -0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super Hi International stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

