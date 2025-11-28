Gelion (LON:GELN) Announces Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Gelion Stock Performance
GELN stock opened at GBX 20.22 on Friday. Gelion has a 1-year low of GBX 9 and a 1-year high of GBX 30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.18. The company has a market capitalization of £35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 22.26.
About Gelion
Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns UK based OXLiD Ltd and Battery Minerals Ltd and Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.
