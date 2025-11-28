Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 472,349 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,386,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,349 shares during the period. Ferrovial accounts for 0.8% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 3.43% of Ferrovial worth $1,348,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ferrovial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:FER opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.