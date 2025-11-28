Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ingram Micro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingram Micro by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ingram Micro by 46.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

NYSE INGM opened at $21.31 on Friday. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. Ingram Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Ingram Micro’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Profile

(Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.