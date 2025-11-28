Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 37,310 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $31,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $469,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE SLF opened at $58.70 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.