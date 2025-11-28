Phillips 66 $PSX Stock Holdings Boosted by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,986 shares of company stock worth $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7%

PSX stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

