720 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Acquired by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $306.35 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.43.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.47.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

