Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Stock Holdings Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,590,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,803 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 3.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $638,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 276,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $59.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.