Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Sells 9,696 Shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. $IROH

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Acquisitions comprises approximately 3.1% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned 3.76% of Iron Horse Acquisitions worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 83,592 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 258,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IROH opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Horse Acquisitions presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

