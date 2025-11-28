Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. $BYNO

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of byNordic Acquisition worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

BYNO stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.