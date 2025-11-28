AMREP Corporation $AXR Shares Acquired by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of AMREP worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robotti Robert boosted its position in AMREP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 524,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 129.0% in the second quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 114,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 129,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AMREP by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMREP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $21.76 on Friday. AMREP Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter.

AMREP Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.