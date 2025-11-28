Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.44 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,582,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 36.61% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $2,443,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,672,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 23.7%

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.