Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.51 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,252,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 5.67% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $4,513,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IJR opened at $120.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $127.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

