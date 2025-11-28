J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,933 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $39.11 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

