J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.4%

IDXX stock opened at $755.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $665.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

