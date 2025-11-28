Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation $FORL

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Four Leaf Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned about 2.98% of Four Leaf Acquisition worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Leaf Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Four Leaf Acquisition Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FORL opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

