Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

