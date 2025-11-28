J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $692,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $1,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 916,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $131.54 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

