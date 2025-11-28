Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 236,917 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,917 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.46% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $148,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

