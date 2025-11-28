Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 182,487 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 3.88% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $118,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

