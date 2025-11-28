Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,164,977 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164,977 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 8.86% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $165,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $47.18 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.