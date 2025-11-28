Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.49% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $288,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,844,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,603,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,381,000 after buying an additional 684,597 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after buying an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

