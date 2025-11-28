Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 161,638 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $131,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

