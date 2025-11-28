Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $438,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $746.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $757.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

