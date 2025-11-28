Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 8,306 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $187,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 14,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,170,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $908.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $871.71 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $923.33 and a 200 day moving average of $960.10.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total transaction of $2,232,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,260. This represents a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $9,010,257 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.07.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

