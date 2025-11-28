iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $214,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

