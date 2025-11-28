Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $136.70 Million Position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 7.08% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $136,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6,016.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 95,910 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

