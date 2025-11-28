Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $312.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 4.74% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $312,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,422,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,321,000 after acquiring an additional 336,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,860,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $127.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

