Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $178,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.2%

BATS:USMV opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

