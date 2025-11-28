Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $244.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044,337 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.76% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $244,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after buying an additional 179,002 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

