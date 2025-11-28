Insider Buying: Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Director Purchases $99,785.14 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Fernandez bought 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,496.40. The trade was a 7.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $135.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

