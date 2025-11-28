Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

