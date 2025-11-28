United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $415.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $392.89 and a one year high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

