Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Position Cut by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6%

Micron Technology stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

