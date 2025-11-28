Insider Buying: Virgin Australia (ASX:VGN) Insider Acquires A$93,090.00 in Stock

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VGN – Get Free Report) insider Warwick Negus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$93,090.00.
