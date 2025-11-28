United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $162.29 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

